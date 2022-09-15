FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) is bringing “Voces Latinas” to Fayetteville Public Library on Sunday, September 18 at 2 p.m.

According to a press release, SoNA Beyond’s Voces Latinas “celebrates the vital impact Latinx artists have in culture and our community by performing classical and traditional repertoire written by Latin-American composers.” Voces Latinas is curated by SoNA musician Raul Munguia, a director of orchestras and the violin/viola professor at Pittsburg State University.

The performances will feature SoNA musicians Duo Capriccioso, South American performing artist and composer Amado Espinoza, and others. The performance will take place at Fayetteville Public Library’s Event Center on the first level of the library.