Voices of Courage: A conversation on race

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voices are crying out to be heard in our country and we want you to know we are listening.

Tonight in a special digital town hall, Voices of Courage, we brought together a panel of community leaders from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to answer your questions and discuss the often challenging conversation around race and what the path forward can look like in our area.

“The morals, the values, the ethics of our country is being evaluated. So our local politicians can lead the way for an agenda that we can follow that is clear, it’s plain, data-driven, grassroots effort,” said Dr. Harvey Potts, MD of Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“Conversation is listening as much as it is talking and I’ll tell you I was getting a lot out of just listening and I appreciate all of the input that’s been laid out tonight,” Rep. Bruce Westerman said.

The full discussion is here.