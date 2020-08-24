Voices of Courage: Olivia Trimble Creating Change One Mural at a Time

With every brush, swipe and paint stroke Olivia Trimble is keeping Fayetteville funky and eliminating racial barriers, one mural at a time.

Trimble, the Founder of the Repaint Hate Movement said “it’s important for me to stand up for people and stand by people.” Allyship to me seems like the least that I can do as a privileged white woman.”



Trimble is also a member of Fayetteville’s Art Council. You may have seen her murals on the downtown square, throughout the city and even during Bikes, Blues and BBQ. She founded the Repaint Hate Movement as a way to ensure everyone in Northwest Arkansas feels safe to call the community home.



Trimble said, “I usually want my my art to inspire people to take action.” And that’s just what she did when she learned the words “white pride” had been spray painted on a building on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. With brushes in hand, Trimble and a few friends went to work and turned a message of hate into one of love.

As a Fayetteville native, Trimble says the close knit community is what makes Northwest Arkansas so unique adding “we can make a lot of progress when we consider”… “we all have an equal part in a healthy community.”



Even if you don’t know how to paint Trimble says you can use your own personal skill sets and talents to fight injustice.

Follow Olivia Trimble on social media here.