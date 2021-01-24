Voices of Courage: Tommie Flowers Davis, Building a Legacy

Tommie Flowers Davis holds many titles: Mother, Wife, Social Worker, Counselor…and most recently Builder and Developer. The Fayetteville native is cementing her place as a pioneer in the construction industry, a field mostly dominated by men.

I thought about what I could do to really make an impact on my community.

After spending over thirty years as a social worker Davis launched her own company, Another Door Opens Construction and Development, with the support of her family, husband, Lawrence and their children Nicholas and Bralyn Davis, Jason and Erika Davis and Corey Hall. But it was Davis’ mother Jossie, who planted the seed of a career in construction.

“My mother was a carpenter by trade, self taught carpenter…property land was so important to her and she always wanted to build and develop in other areas.” Davis says.

On the corner of 13th and Washington located in the Walker Park District is where you will find Davis’ most recent project. The plot of land belongs to her family and it is here where she plans to honor her late mother Jossie and brother Gregory.

It’s a journey that has faced many barriers and one that Davis credits the Northwest Arkansas Community College’s Construction Technology Program, from which she will graduate in May, for providing the foundation and knowledge to excel. She also credits local Development Director of 3V Development Zara “Z” Niederman for his mentorship.

As far as hands on really being open, really trying to make sure I understand the industry, I couldn’t ask for a better mentor, Davis said.

Niederman says Davis is focused, diligent and a quick learner and adds “helping a new developer and then particularly a woman, an African American woman who’s in second her career was just kind of inspiring to me.”

Davis hopes she can return the favor and provide guidance to those navigating their way in the construction industry.

I really want that to be my platform, not just for women, but women of color…There’s so many options that are in the construction arena for woman that we just don’t know about.

Davis has the blueprint to achieve success. Her accomplishments have earned her the 2020 Small Business Startup Excellence Award from the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

The door may have closed on one career, but she has opened another door to a new path that will continue her family’s legacy.