Volunteer registration for the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational is now open

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteer registration for the 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods is now open.

All 14 of the men’s and women’s teams in the SEC are slated to participate.

Volunteers are needed for Sunday, October 4 through Wednesday, October 7.

The registration fee is $40 and includes a package of tournament gear and other perks including:

One (1) tournament golf polo

One (1) tournament outerwear

Choice of tournament hat or visor

Commemorative volunteer pin

One (1) round of golf at Blessings Golf Club*

Two (2) grounds passes to the 2021 #NWAChampionship

Meals on scheduled days of volunteering

*Must complete three (3) volunteer shifts and purchase volunteer package to receive these.

Due to COVID-19 each volunteer will receive a daily temperature screening upon arrival to the golf course for their shift and will be required to wear a mask.