Volunteers at Alma Schools feed kids out of school

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers at Alma High School are making sure kids can get a meal while they’re out of school.

Faculty, staff, and other volunteers helped load up a school bus and deliver sack lunches to kids around the community who typically depend on school meals to eat.

Brooke Schafer, a teacher at Alma High School said it is a great opportunity for kids to have their needs met during a hard time.

“I know it can be hard and scary for parents who have to go to work or maybe who can’t afford to go and spend a lot of money on groceries for the next couple of weeks,” Schafer said.

The school will be distributing breakfasts and lunches this week.

The lunches will also be available to pick up at each school office and at a number of locations throughout the district.