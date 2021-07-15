Volunteers begin cooking spaghetti for Tontitown Grape Festival

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For the 122nd time, the annual Grape Festival is coming to Tontitown.

The festival started all the way back in 1898 when the Italian families who immigrated to Arkansas held a tasty meal to celebrate the harvest.

The Grape Festival will feature free live music, a carnival, the grape stomp, and of course, the famous spaghetti dinners.

Volunteers have already started making the homemade pasta for those dinners even though the festival doesn’t start until August 3.

Ryan Pianalto, co-chair of the Tontitown Grape Festival explained the early start.

“It takes two weeks to make all of it,” Pianalto said. “So, we start early. Usually we have about a week off before the festival and let everyone get rested up before we come back to work. It makes you feel good, makes you feel really good. The church community coming together like they always do.”

When it’s all said and done, volunteers will have made about 3,000 lbs. of pasta, and to make that happen, they crack around 2,500 eggs a day for two weeks.

The festival runs from August 3-7.