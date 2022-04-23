FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers around Fayetteville came together to help clean Lake Fayetteville for Earth Day on April 23.

Sim Barrow who works at Lake Fayetteville says it’s the perfect time of year for the clean-up since trash tends to work its way to the lake.

The clean-up started at 9:30 a.m. People got to take kayaks out to make it fun and easy. Sim Barrow works for the Fayetteville School District.

“Anytime I get to be outside, and, you know, enjoy this beautiful weather, meet really friendly people who are here to do a lot of good work, it’s always a good time,” Barrow said.

Barrow says it’s always a plus to see his community come together and take immediate action to address the issue of littering in Fayetteville.