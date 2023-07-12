FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — By the end of July, more than 54,000 signatures must be collected across 50 Arkansas counties to put the Arkansas LEARNS Act on the ballot and one group is working to meet that goal.

The Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students will volunteer across Fayetteville at every farmer’s market until the deadline.

“If you’re listening and haven’t signed and care about public education, please come to one of these places and sign before the end of the month,” said Laura Villegas a CAPES volunteer.

Volunteers said the new requirements for getting initiatives on the ballot have made it more of a challenge for the referendum, but they’re optimistic they’ll be able to turn the fate of the LEARNS Act over to the voters.

The farmer’s market is open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the Fayetteville Downtown Square.