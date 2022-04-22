SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 200 volunteers from around Northwest Arkansas traded in their office jobs for community service on April 22.

It was all part of NWA Live United Day, a United Way initiative that enables people to give back to their community.

One organization that received a few extra helping hands was the Treehouse Pantry in Springdale.

Damon Donnell is the director of student services for Springdale schools. He says the events are vital to the pantry.

“It’s extremely important for us to have volunteers,” Donnell. “They’re able to help us prepare for our food giveaways and to get resources out to students and families.”

KNWA/FOX24’s Crystal Martinez and Perry Elyaderani were on hand to help at the Treehouse Pantry.

Other groups that got help from volunteers included the Boys and Girls Club of Fayetteville, First Tee Northwest Arkansas in Lowell, and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.