FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers surveyed people experiencing homelessness Friday for the ‘point in time count.’

The annual count determines how many unsheltered people are living in the region to better be able to give resources to them.

The count is then sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Shannon Lewis is one of the people that helped conduct the count.

“Its hard to see it but I know what we’re doing is the first step to try and get these people some help,” Lewis said.

CEO of 7hills Homeless Center Mike Williams said the survey shows where services are most needed.

“That data allows our funders such as the federal government and other foundations and private donors understand what the need is and how they can help as well,” Williams said.

The count is a combined effort between NWA Continuum of Care and local nonprofits. Williams said he expects the number from the count to be higher than last year’s count.

“Our service numbers are up from this time last year for sure, I would anticipate the survey would show an increase in homelessness,” Williams said.

The final numbers from the count will come out later this year.