ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pro golfers are out in near record-high temperatures practicing for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, and hundreds of fans are about to join them and watch the action.

Mercy Hospital provides first aid, and first responders are there for more serious injuries. Usually, there aren’t any major injuries to worry about at a golf tournament. Sometimes there are some bumps and bruises if people trip and fall on the course.

But this year, they are keeping an eye on heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.

“The number one thing is to stay hydrated. Lots of fluids, water and electrolytes such as Gatorade and things like that. And keeping things like cool rags or ice packs with you,” physical therapist assistant Chris Nichols said.

The course will also be crowded with volunteers.

The tournament has about 800 volunteers helping out this week helping players, transporting fans and keeping scores.

They’re out in the heat just like everyone else. So today, they even had volunteers helping other volunteers stay safe.

“Everyone knows in Arkansas, the heat is very humid,” said volunteer McLean Leech. “And we really don’t have to have any injuries or any worries today. So we want to make sure that everyone’s staying hydrated because it is a great day to be out here, but we want to make sure it is a safe place to be.”

A course map that includes first aid locations can be found here.