Volunteers decorate Fort Smith National Cemetery with wreaths

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps from schools around the region as well as Knights and Jewels from Spradling Elementary were just some of the people who gathered to fluff more than 16,000 wreaths in Fort Smith on December 1.

Christmas Honors Chairperson Philip Merry encourages people to check out the Fort Smith National Cemetery after it has been decorated with the wreaths and lights.

“We got permission from Washington D.C. to light it up with white Christmas lights from the administration building, the service pavilion building, the entry gate, the wrought iron gates, the stone wall, all the way down Wheeler,” Merry said.

The wreaths that were prepped will be taken to Fort Smith National Cemetery and placed on headstones Saturday morning.