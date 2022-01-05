Volunteers gather to pick up wreaths from Fort Smith National Cemetery

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People from across the River Valley helped pick up Christmas wreaths at the Fort Smith National Cemetery on January 5.

Volunteers, along with the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and local organization Christmas Honors gathered the wreaths to be cleaned and stored for next Christmas.

Philip Merry with Christmas Honors says the event shows how much the community cares about the sacrifice veterans have made.

“A veteran’s fear is never been of dying; it’s of being forgotten,” Merry said. “I’m very glad and proud of our River Valley that will not let that happen ever. They will never be forgotten.”

In total, volunteers collected more than 16,000 wreaths.