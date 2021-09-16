Volunteers get to work at United Way of Fort Smith’s Day of Caring

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United Way of Fort Smith hosted its annual Day of Caring today as hundreds of people spread out all over the River Valley to help with projects across six different counties.

The day started with a kick-off breakfast in Booneville, and then the volunteers got to work.

“We love this event. We, unfortunately, were not able to do it last year,” said Resource Development Director Shea Foldvary. “We’re excited we get to do it this year and kind of get back in the swing of things.

We’re really excited for the generating of just volunteer projects today.”

Sponsors for the day of caring included First National Bank, Baptist Health, and Oklahoma Gas and Electric.

People who want to volunteer for the United Way can sign up on its website.