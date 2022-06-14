GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley residents are still cleaning up after recent flooding.

Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief has been helping homeowners in Greenwood with the cleanup.

One of its units, Grand Avenue Baptist Church, has been on the ground helping with everything from tearing out sheetrock to mudding out homes.

Pastor Scott Ward says this is a way to lend a helping hand to a neighbor.

“We came together during the Fort Smith flood three years ago, and it was amazing to see how the community really joined hands. All the churches come together, and that’s what we’re seeing here in Greenwood.”

If you’d like to help, Ward says you can sign up at the base of operations at First Baptist Church in Greenwood.