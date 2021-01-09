Volunteers help pick up wreaths at Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The National Cemetery in Fayetteville did a little clean up Saturday.

Volunteers came together to help pick up the wreaths that were laid during Wreaths Across America in December.

Among the volunteers were Civil Air Patrol Cadets, and groups from Walmart, Tyson, and J.B. Hunt.

National Cemetery Advisory Council Chairman Chuck Adkins said he recognizes the hard work of the volunteers.

“This is great. You can see behind me the group of volunteers that we got. They’re all enthusiastic. They know what it means to have the freedoms that we enjoy, and they know that it’s these veterans that are laid to rest here that gave us those,” Adkins said.

The plan is for the wreaths to be taken to the city where they will be recycled into mulch.