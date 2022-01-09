Volunteers help pick up wreaths from Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens of volunteers spent part of their weekend taking care of the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

In December, thousands of wreaths were laid at headstones as part of the Wreaths Across America campaign.

On Saturday it was time to retire those wreaths.

Jannie Layne, founder of Bo’s Blessings, said she was happy to see so many volunteers came to help with the event.

“My son is buried here and a lot of my friends have family members buried here — and this is probably the most special place in the world to me because it brings more good memories than bad,” she said.

In total, more than 9,000 wreaths were gathered Saturday morning.