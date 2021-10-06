Volunteers help support Blessings Collegiate Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville continues October 6.

10 men’s and 10 women’s teams from all over the country have been competing in the mixed event.

Richard Cromwell, general manager of Blessings Golf Club, said that besides great golf and a great field, the volunteers are what make the Collegiate Invitational a success.

“I can’t imagine doing this tournament without the volunteers,” Cromwell said. “We’re fortunate to have so much help. We’re approaching 200 volunteers in the tournament and it makes it special. It makes it a real special experience for the players.”