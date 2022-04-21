FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 750 volunteers showed their love of community on April 21 at the 29th annual Day of Caring in Fort Smith.

The United Way hosts the event in which volunteers knocked out more than 90 community service projects.

“We serve a six-county community so we’ll have projects all the way from Leflore County to Franklin County so it’s a huge impact for our community,” said Shea Foldvary, president and CEO of United Way Fort Smith Area.

On April 22, The United Way of Northwest Arkansas will take part in Live United Day with similar projects at 26 sites.