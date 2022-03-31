SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers and homeowners spent Thursday working to clean up debris from the EF-3 tornado in Springdale.

Volunteers with the Southern Baptist Convention mobilized at the Springdale Parks and Rec Center and helped out different homeowners.

One of the homeowners, Ann Coursey, said she was very grateful for all the volunteers’ work.

“They’re great, they are working really, really hard,” Coursey said.

The volunteers picked up debris, trimmed and removed trees, and cleaned up homes and yards. The group will be helping out the Springdale community for as long as needed.