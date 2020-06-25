Volunteers needed for Fill the Bus school supply drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Fill the Bus school supply drive is looking for volunteers and the United Way needs help getting supplies in the classroom.

The drive partners with Walmart, Crayola, Coca Cola, and others to get school supplies to kids who need them the most in our area.

Volunteers help out by sorting supplies on school buses at area Walmart stores.

“Fill the Bus would not be the event that it is without volunteers,” Communications Manager Jackson Braswell said. “They are absolutely necessary. It takes around 500 volunteers over that two day period to make that event happen.”

With the current COVID-19 pandemic United Way of NWA will be taking extra precautions with volunteers.

Sanitizing stations will be available to keep the transfer of supplies safe and clean.

Volunteers will be urged to wear masks and will be provided them at the event.

Volunteer registration is open on their website.

Volunteer opportunities are available at 10 Walmart Supercenter locations in Northwest Arkansas and one location in Pineville, Missouri: