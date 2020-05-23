Volunteers needed for the Memorial Day Roll Call of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers are needed for the Memorial Day Roll Call of Honor at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

You’re invited to sign up for a 20-minute shift on Saturday or Sunday to read veteran’s names.

The Roll of Honor is a way to remember those who served and sacrificed their lives for our country so we can have the freedoms we enjoy.

We caught up with two volunteers who read soldier’s names today.

“It’s very important that a veteran is never forgotten and one way the national cemetery does that is every five years they do a roll call. So there’s 11,000 veterans laid here to rest and so it’s a 30 hour consecutive, where all of us show up and we read in increments,” said Stephanie West, Razorback Student Veterans.

Click here if you’d like to volunteer.