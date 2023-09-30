ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Volunteers help with so many things at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

They walk with the golfers and keep score or assist television network staff so LPGA fans can watch from home.

James Taylor, general volunteer chairman for the tournament, says there are over 700 volunteers who make the event happen.

“Without the volunteers, we really couldn’t make the tournament operate. They’re the lifeblood of the tournament,” Taylor said.

Renee Whiteley works in player services.

She says she opened her home to golfer, Marissa Steen from Ohio.

“There’s a bonding that has happened between the player that I host and myself. And it’s just really a fulfilling feeling and it helps them out,” Whiteley said.

Jim O’Hara is volunteering for the first time at the tournament.

He helps out at the scoring tent.

“I figured I’d have a little bit more free time now that I’m semi-retired and figured I’d try to help out a little bit.,” O’Hara said.

Paul Watts has been volunteering for the past 17 years.

This year, he was asked to become co-chairman of carts and shuttles which allows him to work alongside his son.

“We’ve been blessed as a family and would we like to be at the ability to give back or to provide for others. And so this is just one way to do that,” Watts said.

For those looking to volunteer, Whiteley says to not be shy if you want to get involved.

“It is a lot of fun and if you’re thinking about hosting a player, it really helps them out because people don’t realize it’s a big expense. If they’re not the top ten, they’re not making all the dollars,” Whiteley said.

Volunteers can work as many hours as they want according to Taylor.

Some volunteers are retired or as young as 13.