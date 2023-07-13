TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A team of 55 volunteers prepare 750 pounds of spaghetti on July 13 to get ready for the 124th annual Tontitown Grape Fest.

The famous spaghetti dinner has been a staple of the festival since it started in 1932.

In 2022, about 10,000 spaghetti dinners were served. Organizers say they’re preparing about 3,500 pounds of pasta in total using 11,000 eggs.

“It’s just a yearly tradition. This is the exact same recipe that they’ve been using ever since our ancestors came over here in the late 1800s,” said volunteer Ryan Pianalto.

The Grape Festival runs from August 1-5. A complete schedule for the festival can be found here.