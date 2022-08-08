SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 28th annual Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament on August 4 and 5 and the Color of Hope Gala on August 6 raised $1.37 million for Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW).

According to a news release from ACNW, committees for the two events pledged to raise $5 million over five years to expand hematology and oncology services at the hospital. This year brought the total to $4.68 million against the $5 million pledge.

“Champions for children from all across the Northwest Arkansas region golfed and joined us to watch this year’s first-ever televised Color of Hope Gala,” said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “This community’s commitment to the children of Arkansas is inspiring. The success of these events year after year would not be possible without the countless volunteers and sponsors, and ACNW’s community of donors. We are humbled and grateful to each of you for continuing to support pediatric cancer services at Arkansas Children’s Northwest.”