Volunteers still needed at LPGA events

The LPGA tournament is premiere in Northwest Arkansas, and so are the volunteers of the event.

Some volunteers are new, while others return.

Volunteer Scott Malms has volunteered at the LPGA tournament for 13 years.

Malms said not only does he look forward to the annual event because many there have become like family, but it’s his favorite week of the summer.

He added that the number of attendees at the event has increased year-after-year.

To accommodate the increasing amount of those who attend, more volunteers are needed. Volunteers are still needed for the 2019 tournament. Tournament organizers said they’re needing volunteers to work on the golf course, at BITE NWA events, and an upcoming 5K run at the LPGA venue.

Volunteers 13 and older are welcome to sign up. Registration fees are waived for youth volunteers.

