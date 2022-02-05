ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Angels on Ice is a group of volunteers that takes healthcare workers to their jobs during rough road conditions.

The group of volunteers took about 200 healthcare workers to their jobs over the past few days of winter weather. Organizer, Jason Winchester, said the group is dedicated to giving everyone a free ride who needs one during inclement weather.

“Its a nurse or doctor or respiratory therapist, we even get the cooks and the cleaning staff and we help get those folks there as well,” Winchester said.

The service helps keep hospitals running during winter weather.

“To make sure the hospital stays open and viable to be able to help the next person that comes through the door,” Winchester said.

Nurse Morgan Hughes was one of the workers that used the service to get to work.

“I’m super thankful, I’m new to the snow so just incredibly grateful for what they are able to provide for us healthcare workers that don’t have a choice to stay inside,” Hughes said.

Emily Gole with Mercy Northwest Arkansas said Angels on Ice brought around 30 people to work during the winter weather, which can have a huge impact on the hospitals and patients.

“30 is really impactful considering that one ICU nurse takes care of one patient so its really hard to quantify how many lives that impacted on the back end,” Gole said.

Angels on Ice is all volunteer run. You can learn more about the service and how you can help here.