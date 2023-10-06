VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners released its audit of voting machines in 15 counties this week.

The audit found one problem in Crittenden County. The voting machine counted one less ballot than was handed out.

Crawford County was one of the 15 counties audited.

Mike Moxley is the Crawford County election chairman. He says these audits are important for their operations.

“It’s something we are welcomed to be audited. If there is something going on, that we are not doing correctly, we need to know about it. And it’s good to confirm the process works a second time so that it was done correctly the first time. It gives people confidence we are counting the votes accurately,” Moxley said.

The audit was done by counting votes from the 2022 election by hand.