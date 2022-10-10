WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote in the November election. If you don’t register to vote by that date, you will not be able to vote in November.

You can register to vote at the following locations:

County Clerk’s Office

State Revenue Office

Public library

Disability agency

Military recruitment office

Arkansas National Guard

The director of elections in Washington County, Jennifer Price, said there are a few places voter registration applications can be found in the area. The main thing to keep in mind is getting it to the county clerk’s office in time.

“The most important thing is that it’s completed and returned to the County Clerk’s office in-person. The courthouse closes at 4:30 p.m.,” said Price.

If you’re registering to vote through mail, you need to make sure the mail is post-marked by Oct. 11. Also, don’t drop your mail in the drop box outside.

“If they don’t pick it up until the next morning, it might not be postmarked on the correct date,” said Price.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote, it’s better to be safe than sorry. You can check Arkansas’s voter registration website. If there are complications with your registration information, there could be issues on election day that could slow down the process. It’s best to make sure all the information is accurate.

Misty Orpin is the executive director for Common Ground Arkansas. It’s a non-partisan organization that stresses the importance of getting and keeping good leadership in the state. Orpin said there’s more voter traffic during presidential elections, but mid-term elections are just as important, especially this year.

“Every single state representative is up for election, and that only happens one time every 10 years,” said Orpin.

Many voters are among an older population. Younger people aren’t getting out to vote as much.

“It’s really important that young people participate if they want to see themselves represented, and the issues that they care about, represented in government,” said Orpin.

Orpin thinks more young people would get involved if they could register to vote online and that it would make the entire process easier. Online registration went before the legislature last year and it was voted down, but Common Ground Arkansas is still pushing for it.

Even if you’re already registered, your friends and family members may not be. Orpin encourages people to share the news of the deadline.

“Even if you’re registered to vote, think about the people in your world that may not be. Just give them that reminder that, hey, it’s the last day to do it if you want your voice to be heard,” said Orpin.