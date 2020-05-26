VWs parade through Arkansas

Dozens of VWs drivers hit the road from OK to AR

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A parade of Volkswagens, big and small, traveled through Arkansas on Monday, May 25, for a great cause.

The “Foul Air V-W Klub” started its journey in Sallisaw, Oklahoma on Saturday, May 23, for a 500 mile endurance drive and made its way to Fayetteville and Hunstville, today.

Founder Kedrin “Speedy” Arnett said the group started out as a joke, but it soon grew into a charitable crew.

Arnett said that Volkswagen owners pay to participate and all of the money goes to a charity that helps veterans.

“It’s called Fisher House and what they do is they put up families of veterans that end up in the hospital. So, lots of times you have veterans that are hurt, he can’t provide for his family,” explained Arnett. “So, these people step-in and give them [veterans] a place while that man’s getting healed up or that woman’s getting healed up. It gives them just kind of a boost and kind of help to carry them along until they get back going again on their own.”

Arnett said that about 35 cars made the trip.