FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walton Arts Center is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive complete with live entertainment.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 5 in the Starr Theater.

Local musicians will provide live music during the blood drive. The current schedule includes guitarist Paul Price from 10 to 11:15 a.m., vibraphonist Adam Collins from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and cellist Michael Puryear from 1 to 2 p.m.

The WAC says that donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org, however drop-in appointments will be available.