FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 15, the food-delivery app Waitr announced it has changed its name to ASAP, signaling a new “deliver anything” business model.

According to a press release, the name change is the culmination of the company’s recent transition to “bring its best-in-class food delivery services to a broader array of products.” ASAP’s new vision is delivering to consumers on the same day from any type of business.

In preparation for the rebrand, the company accelerated the expansion of its services in recent weeks, signing agreements to launch delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts and other “need it now” products.

“ASAP expresses our new brand identity, building on our original delivery ethos,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr Holdings Inc. “The strategies we have implemented have reinforced our ‘anything, anywhere ASAP’ vision, making us the go-to company for a wider range of products and services. And of course, our emphasis on working with businesses to make them more successful will never change.”

Among the new business expansions under the ASAP brand is the company’s proprietary in-stadium ordering technology, which allows fans to avoid long lines at stadium concession areas. ASAP has secured exclusive in-stadium mobile ordering agreements with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

The company will reveal a new stock ticker symbol later this year aligning with the ASAP rebranding.