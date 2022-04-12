FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Waitr, the local food delivery service, has announced new initiatives to support its delivery drivers as gasoline prices remain high in Northwest Arkansas.

According to a press release, Waitr has implemented a new GasCard program, giving drivers 5% off on gas from all major gas stations. The GasCard is located within the driver app, allowing them to receive the five-percent discount immediately after purchasing a card.

“Drivers are an important part of our business and the record-high gas prices are directly impacting them,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr. “We have implemented this GasCard program as a way to help combat this issue.”

In addition to the GasCard, Waitr is adjusting its driver pay as another way to help drivers.

Chris Barnes, director of driver experience, Delivery Logistics, says Waitr customers are also helping out in their own way. “We have heard from some drivers that they’ve seen an uptick in tips. Our loyal customers know fuel costs are affecting their pay, and many are responding. We serve great communities that really appreciate the drivers, and reciprocate appropriately.”