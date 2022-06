FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Waka Flocka Flame is headed to JJ’s Live in Fayetteville.

According to JJ’s Live, the show will be on November 11. Tickets go on sale for the all-ages show on June 24.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be bought here.