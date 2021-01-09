Wake and Bake brunch spot begins soft opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new option for brunch is available in Fayetteville.

Wake and Bake is holding a soft open this weekend to the public. The restaurant will operate during the day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the same location as West End, while West End will operate at night.

KNWA/Fox 24 spoke to the owner, Jeremy Brown, about the team-up.

“Because of COVID, our other stores are limited on capacity on the inside, so we have to turn people away constantly. Especially during the winter, when our patio isn’t open. Teaming up with our friend who owns this bar really made sense.”

The Restaurant offers fast-paced bakery style menu options and CBD based foods.

For more info on the restaurant, visit the Wake and Bake Facebook page.