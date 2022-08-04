LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s announced August 3 that the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Fundraising campaign with Walmart and Sam’s Club raised more than $1 million.

According to a news release from Arkansas Children’s Foundation, the campaign ran from June 13 to July 10 and benefits Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

“Our partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club is essential to the work we do at Arkansas Children’s,” said Enid Olvey, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “The commitment that each of these stores, clubs and their associates have to the children of Arkansas is truly inspiring. We are thankful for them and their generous, continued support as we push our mission forward to make children better today and healthier tomorrow.”

The campaign encouraged customers and members to donate at the register through Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

Those still interested in donating can do so here.