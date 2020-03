WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police are currently searching for an armed and dangerous man in the River Valley.

Rene Joseph Buldoc is over 6′ tall, slender and also has facial/neck tattoos. He also has tattoos on both hands.

According to police, Buldoc was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark-colored jeans and no shoes.

Courtesy of Waldron PD Facebook

The man is considered armed and dangerous. If you see the Buldoc, please call 911.