FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreau announced that it will make its Fayetteville debut on Tuesday, September 6.

Located at 1199 N. Shiloh Drive, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fayetteville partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10:30 a.m. According to a press release, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year or a New Orleans Saints jersey signed by Drew Brees. The winners will be selected at random and announced on opening day.

“We’re excited to introduce Walk-On’s unique Taste of Louisiana to the Fayetteville community,” said Franchisee Chris McJunkins. “With countless TVs, a variety of local beers on tap and mouthwatering cuisine served in a game day atmosphere, Walk-On’s is the perfect place for guests to cheer on their favorite teams all year long. We can’t wait to celebrate this exciting grand opening with everyone on Tuesday!”

Walk-On’s first Fayetteville restaurant marks the brand’s fourth location in Arkansas. Walk-On’s Fayetteville will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsFayettevilleAR.

For a complete menu and more locations, visit walk-ons.com.