NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – The world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research is being held this weekend.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 12. You can watch the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. through Mainstage, the interactive online experience for this year’s event.

You can register for the walk here.