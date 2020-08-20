Walker Elementary throws drive-thru meet the teacher event

For educators continuing to teach during the pandemic, the Springdale School District is offering a creative way for them to meet their future students safely.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale School District offers a one year leave of absence for teachers and staff who don’t feel comfortable coming back to school this year.

Rick Schaeffer with the district said 48 employees have taken the offer.

The leave is unpaid but on July 1, 2021, they’ll have a contract waiting for them for the following school year.

For educators continuing to teach during the pandemic, the Springdale School District is offering a creative way for them to meet their future students safely.

Walker Elementary hosted a drive through meet the teacher event for Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students.

Principal Lynn Ryan said this a good way for kids to meet their teachers while still being safe.

Lynn said the school expected about 200 children to show up.

The event ran from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.