Wall to be used for homeless memorial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The homeless community is creating a memorial for their friends and family who have died.

New Beginnings donated a wall to place names of homeless people it who have passed away.

“There used to be a tent city here of the homeless and a lot of death has happened since then,” Craig Kritzer of New Beginnings said. “Who’s going to remember us, right? It’ll take us to remember us. We’re all a big family out here.”

The announcement December 21 was made to coincide with National Homeless Person Memorial Day.

