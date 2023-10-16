LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study ranked the top 10 Arkansas colleges and universities.

The study by WalletHub ranked Arkansas higher-education facilities across 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, including student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes.

The study’s top 10 colleges and universities in Arkansas were:

John Brown University Harding University Hendrix College University of Arkansas at Little Rock Arkansas State University University of the Ozarks Lyon College University of Arkansas University of Central Arkansas Southern Arkansas University Main Campus

For its top-of-the-list ranking, John Brown University was ranked first in Arkansas for its graduation rate and after-graduation median salary. It also ranked second for its admission rate, meaning a high number of prospective students who apply are admitted.

Nationally, John Brown ranked 130 out of 500 colleges and universities, and 98 out of the 300 ranked among just universities. Second-ranked Harding was 157 out of the 500 colleges and universities and 121 out of the rankings of universities alone.

University of the Ozarks and Lyon College were ranked 59th and 61st, respectively, in the ranking of 87 colleges.

The study’s authors said an institution not appearing in the ranking was due to a lack of data or having a very specialized degree program. Ouachita Baptist University, Philander Smith College and the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith were three of the Arkansas institutions that were not ranked for this reason.

Yale was the highest-ranked among colleges and universities combined in the study, and Swathmore was the highest-ranked college nationally, with a 12th overall ranking among colleges and universities together.