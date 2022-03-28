FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today, multi-platinum alt-rock trio Wallows announced a second U.S. leg on the “Tell Me That It’s Over” world tour with a stop at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville on the schedule.

The band will kick off the second leg on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles with their debut performance at the legendary Greek Theatre, with special guest Samia. They will then be joined by special guest Empath for the rest of that run before finishing in Oklahoma City, Okla. on October 13.

All Wallows newsletter subscribers will be able to access pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, March 29th at 10 a.m. local time and general ticket sales begin Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m. More North American tour tickets are already on sale.

Wallows – Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, and Dylan Minnette – are currently poised to embark on their world tour April 1 with a sold-out show at Seattle, Wash. historic Paramount Theatre and then travel the globe through February 2023.

A majority of dates are already sold out; a limited number of VIP packages for North American dates and “Especially You” packages for international dates are available now. For more information and ticket availability, click here.