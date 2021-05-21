Walmart aims to have majority of employees working at campus headquarters after Labor Day

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a woman, wearing a protective face mask due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, wheels a cart with her purchases out of a Walmart store, in Derry, N.H. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said Friday, May 14, 2021 that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores, unless state or local laws say otherwise. Vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately, the company said. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on May 18. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is planning to have the majority of its employees at the company’s headquarters return after Labor Day while allowing for flexibility, according to a workplace update provided by the retailer.

The company says it is working toward a phased approach to transition more employees into its offices in the upcoming months. The company says it will not keep track of how much employees are in the office, what time they arrive to work, or when they leave.

Walmart says beginning in July, it will accommodate up to 50 percent capacity for employees who want to use the offices. Leaders will determine meetings and events where employees will ideally be on campus, according to the release.

Walmart says it will continue to have a desk reservation system in place over the summer so employees can have a reserved space to work.

The company says fully vaccinated employees will no longer be required to wear masks in the offices unless masks are still required by city or state ordinances. Non-vaccinated employees will still have to wear a face mask.

Walmart says social distancing is still in place which will continue with guidance of the Centers for Disease Control. Capacity will be limited using the desk reservation system.

The company reminds its employees that it has COVID-19 test kits available on its website and is looking into additional options for access to the tests.

Walmart says it will require anyone who works in the offices to complete a daily health screening.

Vaccines are not required, but Walmart urges its employees to get vaccinated.

The company says at this time, only critical domestic business travel is permitted.

Walmart says it will continue to provide additional updates about the future ways of working in the future.