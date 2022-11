FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Both Walmart and Aldi have announced special deals to help families put a more affordable Thanksgiving dinner on the table.

Walmart announced it has priced traditional Thanksgiving items such as turkey, stuffing and pecan pie to match prices from last year before the recent rise in inflation.

Aldi has said it will match pre-pandemic prices from back in 2019, offering discounts as high as 30% off.