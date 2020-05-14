Walmart AMP announces changes to concert dates

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced many changes in scheduled concerts for 2020.

The list will be updated when additional announcements are made.

Old Dominion has canceled their concert scheduled for July 23, 2020

Phish has rescheduled their concert from July 29, 2020 to July 28, 2021.

Journey with Pretenders has canceled their tour. They were scheduled for June 22, 2020.

Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled their September 22, 2020 concert for September 21, 2021.

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair has postponed their tour, scheduled for June 13, 2020. A rescheduled date has not been selected yet.

Melanie Martinez has canceled her tour, scheduled for July 8.

Maren Morris has rescheduled her concert for October 9, 2020 to June 5, 2021.

Kenny Chesney has postponed his 2020 tour, originally scheduled for June 11, 2020, until summer 2021. A reschedule date has not been selected.

Find additional changes, ticket information and more announcements on Walmart AMP’s website.