Walmart AMP announces changes to concert dates

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced many changes in scheduled concerts for 2020.
The list will be updated when additional announcements are made.
- Old Dominion has canceled their concert scheduled for July 23, 2020
- Phish has rescheduled their concert from July 29, 2020 to July 28, 2021.
- Journey with Pretenders has canceled their tour. They were scheduled for June 22, 2020.
- Dave Matthews Band has rescheduled their September 22, 2020 concert for September 21, 2021.
- Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair has postponed their tour, scheduled for June 13, 2020. A rescheduled date has not been selected yet.
- Melanie Martinez has canceled her tour, scheduled for July 8.
- Maren Morris has rescheduled her concert for October 9, 2020 to June 5, 2021.
- Kenny Chesney has postponed his 2020 tour, originally scheduled for June 11, 2020, until summer 2021. A reschedule date has not been selected.
Find additional changes, ticket information and more announcements on Walmart AMP’s website.