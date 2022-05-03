NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announced that it will host “Fireworks Spectacular – An American Salute” with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas under the direction of Paul Haas on Monday, July 4.

According to a press release, the event will feature “a patriotic concert and fireworks sponsored by the city of Rogers.” Advance tickets are on sale now, and prices range from $3 to $25 plus applicable fees.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. on July 4, and music will start at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices will increase on the day of the show.

Purchase tickets by phone at 479-443-5600 or online at www.amptickets.com. In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

SoNA’s concert will celebrate “the beauty and grandeur of America and honor our nation’s veterans and those who bravely serve in our nation’s armed forces,” the press release stated.