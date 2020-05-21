Walmart AMP announces more shows postponed

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP announcing another round of shows postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matchbox Twenty postponing their summer tour today, their show at the AMP was scheduled for August 18.

It’s another blow to the AMP’s season as other acts like The Backstreet Boys, Rascal Flatts, and The Dave Matthews Band will not be making a stop in Rogers this year.

Director of Public Relations for the AMP Jennifer Wilson said the lack of concerts is impacting more than the staff at the venue.

“We have a unique model within our industry in that the Walton Arts Center and the Walmart AMP work together. So, the Walmart AMP is a non-profit venue, but those net proceeds that are generated during the concert season, summer concert season go to fund education and community programs at the Walton Arts Center,” Wilson said.

Wilson said that tickets are still on sale for shows that have been rescheduled and that for shows that have been postponed, those tickets will not go on sale until a new date is announced.