FAYETTEVILE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart AMP has announced new add-ons and services ahead of the 2023 concert season that it says will enhance the concertgoing experience.

The season, which starts this month, is set to bring 28 performances to the AMP, including a variety of acts such as Parker McCollum, GODSMACK, Dave Matthews Band and Incubus, among others.

One of the newly announced add-ons is AMP Underground. The all-ages club experience is available for all concert attendees, located underneath the Choctaw Plaza.

The space offers a private bar, a limited food menu, live video and audio feeds of ongoing shows, private restrooms and priority venue entry.

AMP Underground can be purchased for $49 per person. The AMP warns that day-of-show purchases will be available, but space is limited, and tickets can be sold out.

The AMP will also be introducing branded blankets, which will be available for purchase for $15 during ticket purchases or $20 onsite.

Other previously announced add-ons will also be available, including premier reserved parking, the “fast track” option, which includes priority venue entry for $10, and lawn chair rentals for $10 each while supplies last.

In addition to the announced add-ons, the AMP is also announcing a variety of new services designed to enhance the experience.

Grab and go, one of the new services, will include a selection of new pre-packaged food and drink options that give consumers the option to quickly and easily move throughout the checkout line.

Digital ticket delivery is another new service that will be impacting customers this summer. Patrons will be able to access tickets and add-ons via a secure online wallet.

The AMP says that the move to digital will help weed out counterfeit tickets.

For information about add-ons and policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season or to purchase tickets or add-ons visit www.amptickets.com, call 479-443-5600 or visit the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.